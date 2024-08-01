(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clutch Solutions Welcomes James Veeneman as Chief Revenue Officer

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clutch Solutions is thrilled to announce the hiring of James Veeneman as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). James will be instrumental in driving the company's high-velocity business growth and spearheading our clients' initiatives.“We're delighted to welcome James Veeneman as our new CRO,” said Garrette Backie, Clutch Solutions CEO.“James brings an extraordinary blend of experience and vision, crucial for navigating the evolving IT landscape. His leadership will be pivotal in advancing our mission to transform businesses through innovative technology solutions. With James on board, we're poised to further empower our customers, partners, and employees to thrive in a rapidly changing digital world.”In an era where businesses face unprecedented challenges such as cybersecurity threats, data management complexities, AI activation, and the need for rapid digital transformation, James' expertise will be invaluable. At his previous leadership roles, both Enterprise IT firms and startups, James led the companies through successful expansion by leveraging cutting-edge technologies to drive growth.Jasen Meece, President of Clutch Solutions highlights,“James is recognized for his ability to foresee and harness trends in technology. At Clutch Solutions, he will focus on our clients' digital transformation journey integrating Hardware, Services, and Software. This is about more than just growth; it's about driving meaningful transformation across the entire IT ecosystem of our clients.”Veeneman commented,“The team at Clutch Solutions is impressive and I'm excited to join this innovative company. My goal is to continue executing our customer-centric strategy that leverages current and emerging technologies. As we scale, our solutions will unlock new levels of potential for our customers, enabling them to tackle today's challenges and seize tomorrow's opportunities.”James's appointment underscores Clutch Solutions' commitment to fostering a collaborative and innovative work environment. By focusing on transformative technologies, he will help our customers navigate the complexities of the current digital landscape by leveraging our partners to build resilient IT infrastructures and achieve sustainable growth.

