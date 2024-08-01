Interbody Fusion Cages Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The interbody fusion cages market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from 2.18 billion in 2023 to $2.29 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to an increase in the geriatric population, an increase in obesity rates, a surge in sports-related injuries, economic growth, and hospital infrastructure development.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The interbody fusion cages market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing awareness of minimally invasive surgical procedures, increasing number of spinal surgeries, rising number of accidents, upsurge in disposable income, and increasing prevalence of degenerative diseases.

Growth Driver Of The Interbody Fusion Cages Market

The rise in spinal cord injuries is expected to propel the growth of the interbody fusion cages market going forward. A spinal cord injury is caused by damage to the spinal cord, which is the network of nerves that carries signals from the brain to the body's other organs. The rise in spinal cord injuries is due to falls, traffic accidents, sports and recreational activities, occupational injuries, violence, illnesses, and medical problems. Interbody fusion cages are vital in treating spinal cord injuries by promoting bone fusion, providing structural support, and improving the spine's stability and function.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the interbody fusion cages market include Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Depuy Synthes, Shanghai MicroPort Orthopedics Co. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the interbody fusion cages market are developing innovative products, such as expanding interbody cages, to serve customers with advanced features better. An expanding interbody cage, also known as an expandable interbody cage, is a type of spinal implant used in fusion procedures that can expand in size after being inserted into the disc space between two vertebrae.

Segments:

1) By Type: Lumbar Cage, Cervical Cage, Thoraco-Lumbar Cage, Thoracic Cage

2) By Surgery: Anterior, Posterior, Lateral, Transforaminal

3) By End Users: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the interbody fusion cages market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the interbody fusion cages market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Interbody Fusion Cages Market Definition

Interbody fusion cages are medical implants used in spinal fusion surgery to promote the fusion of adjacent vertebral bones in the spine. These devices are made of biocompatible materials such as titanium or polymer and are inserted into the intervertebral space between two vertebrae to provide structural support and facilitate bone growth. Interbody fusion cages aim to stabilize the spine, relieve pain, and restore spinal alignment and function.

Interbody Fusion Cages Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Interbody Fusion Cages Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on interbody fusion cages market size , interbody fusion cages market drivers and trends, interbody fusion cages market major players, interbody fusion cages competitors' revenues, interbody fusion cages market positioning, and interbody fusion cages market growth across geographies. The interbody fusion cages market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

