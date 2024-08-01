Floating Hotels Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.43 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Floating Hotels Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Floating Hotels Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The floating hotels market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.52 billion in 2023 to $4.89 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to novelty and uniqueness, tourism growth, urban development, event hosting, environmental considerations.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The floating hotels market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to experiential travel demand, luxury and high-end market growth, coastal and island tourism, remote work and stay, infrastructure development.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Floating Hotels Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Floating Hotels Market

The increasing demand for cruise tourism is expected to propel the growth of the floating hotels market going forward. Cruise tourism refers to the industry and practice of traveling on cruise ships for leisure, recreation, and tourism purposes. Floating hotels are a unique and exciting concept for cruise tourism, offering a range of benefits and possibilities, such as extended stay accommodation, expedition base camps, and event venues.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the floating hotels market include Marriott International Inc., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Accor Group, The Ascott Limited, Karisma Hotels & Resorts.

Major companies operating in the floating hotel market are focusing on strategic partnerships to sustain their position in the market. Strategic partnerships refer to cooperative agreements or alliances formed between two or more entities, such as companies, organizations, or institutions, with the aim of achieving mutual goals and objectives that are strategically important for each participant.

Segments:

1) By Room Type: Single Occupancy, Double Occupancy

2) By Price Range: Premium, Mid, Low

3) By Booking Channel: Phone Booking, Online Booking, In-Person Booking

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the floating hotels market in 2023. The regions covered in the floating hotels market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Floating Hotels Market Definition

Floating hotels refer to accommodation facilities built on or designed to float on water bodies such as rivers, lakes, or oceans. These floating hotels offer a unique travel experience, combining the comfort and convenience of a hotel with the excitement of exploring various destinations during the voyage.

Floating Hotels Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Floating Hotels Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on floating hotels market size, floating hotels market drivers and trends, floating hotels market major players, floating hotels competitors' revenues, floating hotels market positioning, and floating hotels market growth across geographies. The floating hotels market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Floating Power Plant Global Market Report 2024



Floating Production Storage And Offloading Global Market Report 2024



Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn