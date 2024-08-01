Dubai's Emirates Won't Accept Transit Passengers To Beirut For 2 Days Amid Ongoing Unrest

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Emirates who are transiting through Dubai en route to Beirut, Lebanon, will not be accepted for on August 1 and 2, the airline announced on Wednesday.

Those who are starting their trips in Dubai or Beirut, however, will be allowed to travel.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The latest advisory comes amid the ongoing unrest due to the tension between Israel and Hezbollah.

Earlier today, an Emirates flight to Beirut - originally scheduled to depart at 7.30am - was cancelled.

The cancellation was due to "operational reasons," an Emirates spokesperson confirmed.

On July 30, the Israeli military said it carried out a targeted strike in Beirut against the Hezbollah commander it said was responsible for a strike in the Golan Height that killed 12 children and teenagers over the weekend.

"The IDF carried out a targeted strike in Beirut, on the commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians," the Israeli Defence Forces said in a statement.

Beirut has been on edge for days ahead of an anticipated Israeli attack in retaliation for a strike on the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed a dozen youngsters.

ALSO READ:

Dubai-Lebanon flights impacted amidst rising Israel-Hezbollah tensions

Video: Israel carries out 'targeted strike' in Lebanon; loud blast heard in Beirut

Israel says Hezbollah commander killed in south Beirut strike