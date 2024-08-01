Palestinian National Forces Declare General Strike, Marches To Denounce Haniyeh's Assassination

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The national and Islamic forces in Palestine announced a general strike and marches, condemning the assassination of the head of the bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Movement (Hamas) Ismail Haniyeh.

The forces issued a statement, quoted by the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), reporting that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh will not break the will and steadfastness of the Palestinian people, but will increase their determination and resolve to move forward by adhering to their rights and national principles until freedom and independence.

Hamas announced this morning the assassination of its political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

In a statement, the faction indicated that its leader "died as a result of a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran, after participating in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president"

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), quoting the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, reported that Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of Hamas, and a member of his security team were martyred when their residence in Tehran was targeted.