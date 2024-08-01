Ladakh's First Green Hydrogen Mobility Project Undergoes Crucial Inspection

(MENAFN- KNN India) Ladakh, Aug 1 (KNN) In a significant development for India's clean initiatives, Amit Sharma, Secretary of IT and DMRRR for the Union Territory of Ladakh, conducted a pivotal inspection of the country's first Green Hydrogen Mobility Project in Leh district on Wednesday.

The project, which has been under Sharma's close supervision for the past year, aims to boost in the region with the introduction of hydrogen cell buses and a green hydrogen production facility.

During his visit, Secretary Sharma emphasised the urgency of completing the project, setting specific timelines for various aspects including obtaining necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and finalizing the approach road construction.

The NTPC Ladakh's Head Engineer briefed Sharma on the project's design and its potential to establish Ladakh as India's first carbon-neutral region.

The inspection was attended by key officials including Leh District Magistrate Santosh Sukhadeve and PWD Chief Engineer Mutalib.

Discussions centered around facilitating the formal inauguration of the plant and reviewing its structural design. Sharma personally toured the facility, assessing the progress of this innovative project.

In a forward-thinking move, Sharma proposed that the NTPC team explore the possibility of bottling medical oxygen, a byproduct of the hydrogen extraction process.

This initiative could provide a valuable resource for tourists and visitors struggling with Ladakh's high-altitude, low-oxygen environment.

As the visit concluded, Sharma issued directives to expedite the project's completion, underscoring its importance as a landmark scientific achievement for India.

The urgency reflects the administration's commitment to sustainable development and positioning Ladakh at the forefront of green energy innovation.

This project represents a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions in the transportation sector and showcases India's commitment to combating climate change through cutting-edge technology.

As Ladakh moves closer to becoming a model for sustainable development, all eyes are on this pioneering Green Hydrogen Mobility Project and its potential to transform the region's energy landscape.

(KNN Bureau)