Mobifin At The Forefront Of Connected Banking Summit 2024 In Ethiopia As A Gold Sponsor

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Digital innovation is the driving force propelling the Ethiopian banking forward. MobiFin, a recognized expert in core banking and digital solutions, backs the nation's digital transformation journey as a Sponsor in Connected Banking Summit Ethiopia 2024.The 15th Edition Connected Banking Summit - Innovation and Excellence Awards 2024 is set to be held in Addis Ababa on August 14th, with the concept of Bolstering the Economy with Digitization and Financial Inclusion.The summit aims to deep dive into the significant change drivers, including mobile banking, AI and chatbots, payment security, digital banking, and the impact of blockchain and digital currencies.This pivotal event by the International Center for Strategic Alliances (ICSA) unites 35+ leading bankers, 900+ attendees, and 20 industry partners, sharing insights, practices, and trends that will shape the Ethiopian banking space.Team MobiFin is eager to contribute to these interactions and showcase its unified FinTech innovations, which empower banks and financial institutions to deliver exceptional customer experiences.The Connected Banking Summit Ethiopia 2024 will include an insightful speaking session on 'The Future of Payments and Banking with AI' with Mr Amir Yazdanpanah, CBDO- Sales, MobiFin, as a speaker."Ethiopia's banking sector is undergoing a dynamic evolution, marked by immense potential for digital transformation," stated Amir. "We at MobiFin are excited to contribute to this growth story by sharing our vision for an AI-powered banking future at the Connected Banking Summit 2024. By working together, we can create a digital-first and resilient financial ecosystem that drives Ethiopia towards economic development."Here are some of the next-gen digital solutions that MobiFin will present at the Connected Banking Summit Ethiopia 2024:-Omnichannel Banking Solution- Agency Banking Solution- Digital Core Banking Solution- Loan Origination & Management Systems (LOMS)- Mobile & Internet Banking- Digital WalletAmir Yazdanpanah (CBDO - Sales), Babeksingh Khalsa (VP Sales - Africa), Generica Moraa (Regional Sales Manager - Africa), and Bhavin Gohil (Lead Consultant- Technical Sales) will be present at the summit to engage with attendees, discuss their challenges, and demonstrate how MobiFin's solutions can help them achieve their growth goals.About MobiFinFounded two decades ago as a fintech division of the Bankai Group, MobiFin is a state-of-the-art digital financial platform. It is meticulously designed to empower banks, fintechs, telecoms, credit unions, and digitechs, enabling them to elevate customer experiences.MobiFin has served over 200 banks and enterprises across 25+ countries, accumulating 20+ years of invaluable experience in digitally transforming banking and financial operations with unified solutions.Whether your focus is payments, banking, embedded finance, or transaction processing, MobiFin provides the ideal foundation for next-generation use cases.

