Global Frozen Pizza Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Frozen Pizza Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Frozen Pizza Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The frozen pizza market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $19.84 billion in 2023 to $20.87 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to convenience and time-saving, changing consumer lifestyles, expansion of retail channels, variety and innovation, economic factors.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The frozen pizza market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $24.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to health and wellness focus, e-commerce growth, sustainability concerns, global market expansion, customization and personalization.

Growth Driver Of The Frozen Pizza Market

The rising popularity of online shopping is expected to propel the growth of the frozen pizza market in the coming future. Online shopping refers to the process of purchasing goods or services over the Internet from an online retailer or e-commerce platform. Online shopping allows consumers to purchase frozen pizza from the comfort of their homes and have it delivered directly to their doorstep. It provides access to a wider variety of frozen pizza brands and flavors than what may be available in a local grocery store.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the frozen pizza market include Nestle S.A., Tyson Foods Inc., Kraft Foods Group, General Mills Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., BRF S.A., Ajinomoto Co Inc., Bimbo Bakeries USA.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the frozen pizza market. Major companies operating in the frozen pizza market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product: Regular Frozen Pizza, Premium Frozen Pizza, Gourmet Frozen Pizza

2) By Crust Type: Pan, Thin Crust, Stuffed Crust, Other Crust Types

3) By Topping: Cheese, Meat, Fruits And Vegetables, Other Toppings

4) By Distribution Channels: Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Non-Store Based

5) By End-Use: Young Generation Consumers, Old Generation Consumers, Working Class Population

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the frozen pizza market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the frozen pizza market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Frozen Pizza Market Definition

Frozen pizza refers to a half-baked pizza made with yeasted flatbread flour and frozen for later use. It is a convenient and readily available option for consumers who want a quick and easy meal at home. This entails preheating an oven to a given temperature and baking the pizza for a specified time.

Frozen Pizza Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Frozen Pizza Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on frozen pizza market size, frozen pizza market drivers and trends, frozen pizza market major players, frozen pizza competitors' revenues, frozen pizza market positioning, and frozen pizza market growth across geographies. The frozen pizza market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

