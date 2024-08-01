Invisible Fence® Brand Kicks Off Sixth Annual Shelter To Forever Home Contest To Help Keep Pets In Their Forever Homes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Invisible Fence® Brand is on a mission to prevent pets from filling shelters with their contest awarding $20,000 to support animal shelters across the country. opens today until September 30, 2024.

is hosting its sixth annual nationwide From Shelter to Forever Home Contest, awarding one animal shelter $10,000 and donating needed supplies to several other shelters. This initiative aims to bring awareness to lost dogs and educate pet parents about solutions to keep their furry friends safe, ensuring they don't join the ranks of the millions of lost pets that fill shelters every year. The program will kick off on August 1st, with voting lasting until September 30th. As the pioneer in the pet containment industry, Invisible Fence® Brand asks the community to unite around this cause to continue promoting the initiative of keeping pets safe in their forever homes.

Raising Awareness for Lost Pets

According to the American Humane Society, approximately ten million dogs and cats are lost in the U.S. every year and less than 23% are reunited with their owners*. Through the From Shelter to Forever Home Contest, Invisible Fence® Brand hopes to reduce the number of missing pets and help increase the shelter's return-to-owner rates. From August 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024, the public is invited to nominate their local animal shelter to give them a chance to win a grand prize of $10,000, donated on behalf of Invisible Fence® Brand. The shelter or rescue with the most nominations on September 30th will win the monetary donation. Additionally, Invisible Fence® will award $10,000 worth of supplies spread across 20 shelters nationwide to further support the mission.

"We're thrilled to host our From Shelter to Forever Home Contest for a sixth year in a row", said Marta Dalton, vice president of marketing for Invisible Fence® Brand. "Over the past six years, we have seen great success in this initiative in sharing our mission and passion for protecting pets. Invisible Fence® Brand, the leader in pet containment backed by over 50 years of experience, continues to keep this program live to ensure pets live a happy, healthy life while giving them the freedom they deserve."

Shelters and rescue organizations across the U.S. are rallying for nominations and need their community's support. We encourage you to share the contest on social media and nominate your local shelter by visiting

to cast your vote.

From Shelter to Forever Home Making an Impact

2023 Grand Prize Winner Rags to Riches Animal Rescue received $10,000 to support their fight against a life-threatening parvovirus case that affected a handful of puppies in their care. With help from Invisible Fence® Brand, they were able to treat the puppies that otherwise would have resulted in euthanasia. "We are very appreciative of Invisible Fence® Brand for all the help that they give, not to us, but to all of the animals every day. Thank you so much for everything!" said Sierra, volunteer for Rags to Riches Animal Rescue.



>>>>> Nominate Your Local Shelter Here Starting August 1st

Preventing Lost Pets Before They Become Lost

In addition to raising awareness for tools and resources to return lost pets to their families, Invisible Fence® Brand

advocates products and solutions that prevent pets from escaping their yards. Since 1973, Invisible Fence® Brand has protected over three million cats and dogs with their outdoor containment solutions, including Boundary Plus®

Wired System, Boundary Plus Smart® System, and all-new Invisible Fence® GPS Collar.

"We always want to avoid a lost dog, so an underground fence gives us ease in knowing the dog is going home to a secure environment. It allows the dog the freedom to roam their property safely. Dogs are great for being socialized on leashes for walks, but they also need that free time to run around and just be dogs. Invisible Fence® Brand creates that possibility!" said Kirstin Mende, chief executive officer and founder of Lucky Dog Refuge.

"Our exclusive technology is only a small part of what makes Invisible Fence® Brand

the safest and most dependable pet containment solutions on the market," said Wally Shaw, general manager for Invisible Fence® Brand. "But it is our team of certified pet trainers that ensure pets are successfully trained to guarantee confidence, comfortability and freedom within their boundaries."

Taking preventative measures like installing an Invisible Fence® Brand

system and recovery measures are the best ways to keep your pet within safe boundaries and living happily in their forever homes. To learn more about preventing lost pets in your area, visit the Invisible Fence® Brand Blog

for tips on keeping your pet safe.

To help spread the word about preventing lost pets in your community and to help keep adopted pets with their forever families, nominate your local animal shelter on Invisible Fence® Brand's website. View more information Invisible Fence® Brand news here . For additional information about the Invisible Fence® Brand, call 800-578-3647 or visit InvisibleFence .

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence® Brand has been the leader in pet containment solutions for over 50 years. Our innovative technology and expert training ensure that pets are safe, happy and free to explore their surroundings across the U.S. and Canada. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, we offer a range of customizable solutions to fit the unique needs of every pet and home. From indoor and outdoor containment systems to behavioral training, Invisible Fence® Brand provides peace of mind for pet owners everywhere. Trust the brand that has protected over three million pets and counting.

About PetSafe BrandsTM

PetSafe Brands TM is the largest manufacturer of hard pet goods for dogs and cats. Founded in 1991 as Radio Systems Corporation, PetSafe BrandsTM has grown into a global corporation selling in over 52 countries. Our brands include Invisible Fence® Brand, Kurgo®, PetSafe®, SportDOG® and Premier Pet®. We are driven by innovation and technology to improve the lives of people, pets, and our communities. Our portfolio includes trusted and industry-leading electronic containment & training systems, waste management products, fountains, pet doors, automatic feeders and more. The PetSafe BrandsTM corporate office is based in Knoxville, TN, with regional offices worldwide, and is owned by Clayton Dubilier & Rice, LLC.

