Caio Bonfim Claims Silver in Paris, Earning Brazil's First Olympic Medal in Race Walking

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a pivotal moment for Brazilian athletics, Caio Bonfim captured a silver medal at the Paris in the 20 km race walking event.



This marked Brazil's inaugural podium finish in this category. The event occurred in the early morning, with Bonfim finishing in 1:19.09.



He was just seconds behind Ecuador's Brian Pintado, who took in 1:18.55. Spain's Alvaro Martin secured bronze, trailing Bonfim by two seconds.



Competing in his fourth Olympics , Bonfim conveyed his joy, reflecting on his progression from an early exit in London to achieving a podium in Paris.



"It's a special feeling; I'm thrilled. Paris has become a part of my story. As a Brazilian, I persist," he stated.



Bonfim's deep ties to race walking, inspired by his mother's career, enrich his connection to the sport.







"Though race walking seems peculiar to some, it feels natural to me," Bonfim noted. His mother narrowly missed competing in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.



Now, he proudly shares this Olympic achievement with her. Initially set for 2:30 AM, the race began at 3 AM due to inclement weather.

Despite an early setback with a yellow card and dropping to 34th place, Bonfim gradually advanced, at times leading the pack.



Near the end, he received a second warning but pushed forward to clinch the silver.



Bonfim's success is a highlight among Brazil's achievements at these Olympics, which include a silver in judo and three bronzes in various sports.



Additionally, Bia Ferreira's progression to the boxing semifinals guarantees another medal.



Bonfim will next compete in the mixed team race walking event, aiming to extend his and Brazil's Olympic legacy.



His victory not only showcases his determination and prowess but also elevates the status of Brazilian athletes globally, motivating the next generation of sports enthusiasts.

