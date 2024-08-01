Techmediabreaks Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) CEO Featured In Most Recent Episode Of The Gotstocks Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , the leader in fertility control to manage animal-pest populations, is spotlighted in the latest episode from The GotStock Podcast, which is released by IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the community. SenesTech president and CEO Joel Fruendt is the featured guest on the most recent episode, which is hosted by IBN's Carmel Fisher. During the interview, Fruendt provides an overview of the company and its business model, noting that SenesTech's mission is to help manage animal-pest populations, particularly rodents, through fertility control. He explained that the company's proprietary ContraPest(R) is based on a patented, proven technology that reduces or eliminates fertility in both females and males. Part of IBN's commitment to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels, The GotStocks Podcast puts the small-cap sector in the limelight with in-depth interviews featuring executives in key companies.“Right now, we have labels for rats and mice, and we attack the problem at its root cause – reproduction,” said SenesTech president and CEO Joel Fruendt.“I'll start out with this fact that usually leaves people with their jaws dropping: two rats, in one year, can become 15,000. That is really the basis for our product. You cannot poison, trap or drown rats fast enough without addressing the reproductive rate, and that is really why our product is in the news a lot right now and why we're getting such success out in the marketplace.”

About SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal-pest populations through fertility control. SenesTech team members are experts in fertility control to manage animal-pest populations.

SenesTech invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated, minimum-risk contraceptive currently offered for rats and mice. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest-management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. SenesTech strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households - with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable. For more information about the company, please visit

.

