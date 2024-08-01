Death Toll Due To Ongoing Israeli Raids In Gaza Rises To 39,445 Civilians

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Israeli raids continued on various parts of the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding people, while the of in the Strip reported that the number of in the past 24 hours reached 45 dead, in addition to 77 wounded.

Moreover, 10 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid on a civilian car on Salah al-Din Street near the entrance to the town of Al-Zawaideh in the central Gaza Strip. Three Palestinians were also killed in an Israeli bombardment while trying to reach the Saudi neighbourhood west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

For its part, the Ministry of Health in the Strip reported on Wednesday that a number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defence crews cannot reach them. Thus, the total number of victims of the Israeli war has risen to 39,445 dead and 91,073 wounded since October 7.

In addition to the victims, the war has resulted in more than 10,000 missing persons, amid massive destruction and famine that has claimed the lives of dozens of children.

On the ground, the Jerusalem Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, announced that its fighters shelled a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers and their vehicles with mortar shells on the supply line in the Netzarim axis.

Furthermore, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced that its fighters in the city of Rafah were able, during a complex ambush on Tuesday, to engage an Israeli force entrenched in a house in the Al-Shabura camp from zero distance, killing and wounding them.

During the clash, they also targeted an Israeli Merkava tank that was present to secure the force with a“Yassin 105” shell. Immediately after the rescue force arrived, the place and its surroundings were bombed with mortar shells.

Al-Qassam added that its fighters – in cooperation with the Jerusalem Brigades – clashed with an Israeli force, killed one of the soldiers from zero distance, and also targeted an Israeli Merkava-4 tank with a Yassin 105 shell, and bombed the surroundings of the operation site with mortar shells.



