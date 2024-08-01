20232024 Cummins Sustainability Progress Report: Government Relations

(MENAFN- 3BL) Cummins, through its Relations function, worked on a wide variety of local, state, and international policy issues in 2023. From setting and pursuing the company's Destination Zero goals to promoting racial equity, Cummins strives to use its voice to shape policies that benefit all stakeholders.

transition

Regulations and public-private partnerships are key pacing factors as the commercial and industrial vehicle moves to a zero-emissions future. Regulations will drive progress across low- and zero-emissions solutions, both with mandated stricter emissions regulations and also by potentially narrowing the economic gap between legacy solutions and low-carbon solutions with a carbon tax or other subsidies. As such, Cummins continued to advocate for policies around the world that are technologyneutral, market-driven and lower emissions.

After successfully advocating for key provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act passed in the U.S. in 2022, Cummins has been working to ensure effective implementation in order to accelerate

adoption of technologies like hydrogen electrolyzers for zero-emissions hydrogen production. The group worked with the U.S. Departments of Treasury and Energy to advise and submit comments to shape the Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credit, ensuring clean hydrogen projects get off the ground and help decarbonize hard-toabate sectors like power generation

and sustainable aviation.

Cummins also facilitated participation with two White House heavy-duty electrification roundtables focused on discussing how government and industry can come together to promote truck electrification. As part of this, Cummins worked closely with the White House

and the U.S. Department of Energy on their roadmap of heavy-duty freight corridors for electric charging and hydrogen fueling, and promoted the Department of Energy's Clean Fuels &

Products ShotTM for those hard-to-abate sectors that might not electrify as quickly, like offroad equipment.

In the state of Indiana (U.S.), where the company is headquartered, Cummins is partnering with the Indiana Department of Transportation and Purdue University to install and test what has been billed as the first stretch of highway in the U.S. that can wirelessly charge electric vehicles as they drive down the road.

Globally, Cummins successfully advocated for the adoption of tough, clear, and enforceable EURO 7 regulations, which apply stricter exhaust emissions limits for passenger cars, buses and heavy-duty vehicles in the European Union. Cummins dedicated significant time and energy into educating and collaborating with key stakeholders to get the regulations formally adopted in April of 2024.

In India, the government announced the National Green Hydrogen Mission in early January 2023, which aims to make India a leading producer, supplier and consumer of green hydrogen. Cummins is working closely with other industry stakeholders and the Indian Ministry of Heavy Industries to understand and obtain incentives for aftertreatment technologies and for Cummins' Accelera products. Through this work, Cummins is working to ensure that the company is a key player in moving India toward energy independence.

