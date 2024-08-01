(MENAFN- The Rio Times) At their latest meeting, the Chilean Central Bank, led by Rossana Costa, unanimously decided to keep the interest rate steady at 5.75%.



Previously, they had reduced it from 6% to 5.75%, showing a careful strategy for potential future changes.



The board hinted that further gradual cuts may follow, responding to evolving economic conditions and their influence on inflation.



Globally, the economic picture presents a mix of trends.f Global inflation is easing gradually, primarily because service costs are dropping slowly.



In the US, June's inflation fell below expectations, prompting the Federal Reserve to ease its monetary policy projections. Nonetheless, the projections for global growth over the next few years remain stable.







In financial markets, long-term interest rates have slightly decreased globally, with varied stock market performances.



Meanwhile, the global dollar has risen, and the prices for oil and copper have fallen, mirroring the Chilean peso's depreciation.



Domestically, both short and long-term adjustable interest rates in Chile have dropped amid stable nominal rates.



Credit is still weak, especially in the commercial sector, with lending conditions unchanged and low demand persisting across all credit segments.



Chile's economic performance has lagged behind prior expectations, with sector-specific outcomes also falling short of last month's forecasts.



However, large-scale project surveys forecast a notable increase in planned investments in the upcoming years.

Interest Rates in Chile Remain at 5.75%, Reflecting Cautious Economic Optimism

The labor market shows resilience. Unemployment holds steady at 8.3%. Despite some improvements, business and household sentiment remains somewhat pessimistic.



Inflation is currently at 3.8%. It is projected to drop to 3% within the next two years.



July 2023 witnessed the first reduction in rates from a peak of 11.25% in December 2022, after eleven consecutive hikes during the pandemic and economic crises.



Since that high point, rates have trended downward, signaling the resolution of significant past economic imbalances.



This consistent approach by the Central Bank strikes a balance, navigating uncertain global economic conditions while promoting domestic stability and growth.

MENAFN01082024007421016031ID1108504087