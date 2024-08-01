عربي


Delhi Rain: 6 Perfect Spots For Monsoon Magic

8/1/2024 3:29:41 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover the allure of Delhi's monsoon season with these top 6 destinations. From ancient landmarks to tranquil gardens, explore ideal spots to revel in the rainy weather and the city's lively ambiance


Delhi Rain: 6 Perfect Spots For Monsoon Magic Image

Here are Delhi's top 6 Monsoon destinations, from tranquil gardens to ancient landmarks

India Gate

India Gate stands out as a prominent landmark surrounded by verdant foliage, creating a striking and dramatic scene against an overcast sky


Delhi Rain: 6 Perfect Spots For Monsoon Magic Image

Lodi Gardens offers a picturesque setting with historic monuments, making it perfect for a rainy day walk amidst lush, green scenery

Humayun's Tomb

During the monsoon season, Humayun's Tomb becomes even more enchanting, with its lush gardens and captivating reflections in the water features

Yamuna Riverfront

The Yamuna Riverfront is especially charming during the rainy season, offering a tranquil ambiance and scenic river views


Delhi Rain: 6 Perfect Spots For Monsoon Magic Image

Experience the charm of Connaught Place, where you can admire colonial architecture and enjoy the rain from large windows in a lively market area with charming eateries

Rashtrapati Bhavan

When open to the public, Rashtrapati Bhavan's gardens are particularly stunning during the monsoon season, offering a lush and vibrant setting for a peaceful visit

AsiaNet News

