Kuwait Amir Receives Minister, New KPA Director

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 31 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received at Bayan Palace on Wednesday of Public Works and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, where she presented to His Highness the newly-appointed Director General of Kuwait Authority (KPA) Sheikh Khaled Salem Abdulaziz Al-Sabah. (end) gta

