Kuwait Amir Receives Minister, New KPA Director
KUWAIT, July 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Wednesday Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, where she presented to His Highness the newly-appointed Director General of Kuwait ports Authority (KPA) Sheikh Khaled Salem Abdulaziz Al-Sabah. (end)
