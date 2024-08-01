Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Unveils Strategic Initiatives For COP29
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
At a press conference held at the Central bank of Azerbaijan
(CBA), General Director Shahin Mahmudzade outlined the
institution's strategic initiatives in preparation for the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Azernews
reports.
Mahmudzade detailed the CBA's multi-faceted approach, which
includes several key areas of focus - Development of sustainable
financial infrastructure; risk management systems; accountability
framework; ecosystem preparation.
"The first area of focus is the development of sustainable
financial infrastructure within the country. This involves
establishing the legal framework for 'green' bonds and other
sustainable financial instruments. The second area is the formation
of risk management systems specifically related to sustainable
finance. The third area involves defining accountability
mechanisms. The fourth area is preparing the ecosystem for the
effective use of sustainable financial instruments. We have
accelerated our agenda in relation to COP29," he said.
Mahmudzade emphasized the accelerated efforts related to COP29,
noting that the CBA is actively working to support the event as the
host country. This includes organizing joint initiatives with banks
and Baku Stock Exchange CJSC to explore how Azerbaijan can
contribute to the international market of sustainable finance.
"Another key aspect is to support the formation of initiatives
as the host country of the event. We plan to hold joint events with
banks and Baku Stock Exchange CJSC to explore how we can contribute
to the international market of sustainable finance rather than just
the local market," the CBA official added.
MENAFN01082024000195011045ID1108503616
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.