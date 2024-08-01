Soldiers Of Azerbaijan Army Die In Thermal Waters With Sulphur Gas In Lachin
Fatima Latifova
Servicemen of the Azerbaijani army have died,
Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of
Defence.
It was reported that on July 30, during off-duty hours, the
bodies of Azerbaijani Army servicemen-Captain Asif Qahraman oglu
Emnaliyev, Warrant Officer Farid Famil oglu Jabrayilov, and
extended active military service servicemen Sergeant Tural
Mashallah oglu Samadov and Sergeant Emin Oktay oglu Shahmarli-were
discovered in the sulphurous thermal waters in the Lachin district,
initially presumed to have been poisoned.
"The leadership of the Ministry of Defence extends its deepest
condolences and wishes patience to the families and relatives of
our deceased servicemen. May God rest their souls," the statement
said.
Note that the employees of the Gubadly Military Prosecutor's
Office and the Criminalistics and Information Technologies
Department of the Military Prosecutor's Office conducted an
inspection of the scene and the bodies. Items of significance to
the case were taken as material evidence, relevant examinations
were appointed and directed for execution, explanations were
obtained, and other actions were carried out.
An investigation is currently ongoing at the Gubadly Military
Prosecutor's Office, and all measures will be taken in accordance
with the requirements of the law.
