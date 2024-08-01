UK Deeply Concerned By The Escalation Of Tensions In The Middle East

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



UK Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward at the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East.

By Barbara Woodward

LONDON, England – The UK is deeply concerned by the escalation of tensions in the Middle East and the impact this may have on regional security and stability. I will make three points.

First, escalation and a cycle of endless violence is in no-one's interests. We do not want to see further bloodshed. We urge calm and call for immediate restraint.

Our foreign secretary is in the region as we speak, reiterating this call and encouraging de-escalation.

The path to peace must be through diplomatic negotiations. Long-term peace will not be secured by bombs and bullets.

Second, in recent weeks we have seen reckless attacks launched by the Houthis against Tel Aviv killing one person and Hezbollah rockets fired on innocent children in Majdal Shams resulting in at least 12 deaths and many more injured.

We have repeatedly been clear in this Council of Iran's role in destabilising the region through its use of proxies including Lebanese Hezbollah and the Houthis. These attacks are enabled by the continued supply of advanced weaponry by Iran, especially missiles, to proxy groups. This must cease.

The UK is resolute in our commitment to Israel's security. We support Israel's right to defend itself in the face of such aggression, in line with international humanitarian law.

Third, since October 7 last year, we have seen the terrible toll on Israelis, Palestinians and many others in the region. The humanitarian situation in Gaza is truly appalling with nearly 40,000 Palestinians killed. The impact of this devastation is particularly acute for women and children.

The attempts by Iran and their proxies to use the suffering of those in Gaza as justification for further violence is perverse and we reject them entirely. We support all ongoing efforts to bring stability to the region and an end to the suffering.

We reiterate our call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, to protect civilians, get all the hostages out, get more aid in and open a pathway towards long-term peace. This will require the parties to commit to a renewed peace process resulting in a two-state solution with a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian State.

