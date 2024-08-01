Sanad Announces Strategic Partnership With Airbus At Farnborough International Airshow 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The agreement marks a pivotal step in Sanad's growth and expanding global customer base, strengthening Abu Dhabi's role as a leading hub.



Sanad's diverse expertise in the Rolls Royce Trent 700, International Aero Engines V2500, and CFM LEAP1-A engine platforms solidifies its position as a global partner of choice and a key player in the global aerospace industry.

Ismail Ali Abdulla: The new partnership is testament to the ever-growing confidence from global aerospace leaders in Sanad's engineering and technical capabilities from the heart of Abu Dhabi. Mansoor Janahi: The partnership agreement reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities and strengthens our position as a trusted aviation partner.

Farnborough, Hampshire, United Kingdom: Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader wholly owned by Abu Dhabi's sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), has announced a partnership with Airbus. The agreement was formalized at the Farnborough International Airshow, in the presence of Ismail Ali Abdulla, Head of UAE Clusters at Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform, and was signed by Amer Siddiqui, Sanad Group Chairman, and Mikail Houari, President, Airbus Africa and Middle East, marking a significant milestone in Sanad's expansion in the aerospace sector.

The partnership involves the provision of MRO services for engines powering Airbus single aisle aircraft, such as the A320 and A321, and wide-body aircraft, including the A330. The engines covered in this agreement include the Rolls Royce Trent 700, International Aero Engines V2500-A5, and CFM LEAP-1A.

Commenting on the partnership, Ismail Ali Abdulla, Head of UAE Clusters at Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform said:“The agreement with Airbus is an extension of Sanad's longstanding strategic alliances with the world's leading aerospace companies. It reflects the unwavering confidence of global aerospace leaders in Sanad's engineering, and technical capabilities, which has positioned it to significantly impact the global aviation sector from its base in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.”

Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, stated:“We are proud to add Airbus as the latest partner to our list of long-term partners. This agreement underscores our commitment to delivering world-class MRO services and solidifies our position as a trusted partner in the aerospace industry.”

Since 2013, Sanad has stood out as the largest and only independent service provider of Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines globally. Additionally, it operates the only V2500 full overhaul shop in the Middle East, supporting V2500 customers since 2012, and is the first and only non-OEM LEAP Engine MRO center in the SAMENA region. Sanad's expertise across these diverse platforms ensures Airbus maintains operational excellence and fleet reliability.

These comprehensive MRO solutions, delivered from its state-of-the-art facilities in Abu Dhabi, solidify Sanad's role as a vital player in the aerospace industry. The addition of Airbus as a customer is poised to unlock new avenues for growth and excellence, further reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading global aviation hub.



Amer Siddiqui, Group Chairman, Sanad Mikail Houari, President, Airbus Africa and Middle East

About Sanad:

Sanad Group (Sanad) is a global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader in Abu Dhabi wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC. With more than 35 years of operational experience, Sanad supports leaders in commercial aviation with world-class maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services and financing solutions.