Bihar SHOCKER! 5-Year-Old Boy Brings Gun To School In Bag, Shoots Another Student (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a troubling incident at St. Joan Boarding School in Bihar's Supaul district, a five-year-old student brought a gun to school and shot a ten-year-old student, according to reports. The incident took place on Wednesday (July 31) and has prompted significant concern and action from local authorities. Police revealed that the young shooter had concealed the gun in his school bag. During class, he took out the weapon and fired at a ten-year-old student, injuring the boy's arm. The student, who is in Class 3, is currently receiving at a local hospital.

In a video from his hospital bed, the victim recounted the incident: "I was going to my class when he took out a gun from his bag and shot at me. As I tried to stop him, he fired at my hand." The injured student stressed that he had no prior conflict with the shooter.

The school's principal has been arrested, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to understand how such a significant lapse in safety occurred. Police are also searching for the boy who fired the gun and his father, who may be involved in the case.

The incident has caused alarm among parents, many of whom gathered at the school to protest and demand accountability from the administration. They chanted slogans condemning the lack of security measures at the school.

In response to the incident, a senior police officer stated that schools across the district will be instructed to implement rigorous checks on students' bags to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

