Nigeria Sets Target Of 2 Million Barrels Crude Daily By 2024 Amidst Security Improvements

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a determined effort to redefine its economic trajectory, Nigeria is setting an ambitious target: ramp up its oil production to two million barrels per day by the end of 2024.



This goal, championed by the Nigerian National Company Limited (NNPCL), ambitiously exceeds the current OPEC+ quota of 1.38 million barrels per day.



The driving force behind this initiative is not just to meet numbers but to fortify the nation's economic foundations through enhanced oil revenue.



Currently, Nigeria produces approximately 1.6 million barrels daily. The NNPCL, under the stewardship of Group Managing Director Mr. Mele Kyari, is taking robust steps to achieve this target.



Kyari, represented by Folorunsho Karim, the Managing Director of NNPCL's Pipeline Unit, has called upon security agencies to intensify their fight against oil theft and pipeline vandalism.







These issues have long plagued the industry and hindered production capacity. These security enhancements are already showing results.

Nigeria's Oil Industry Revitalization

The Nigerian Navy, led by Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, has significantly curtailed oil theft and pipeline damage.



This achievement is the result of improved patrols and strategic oversight. This has fostered a more secure environment for oil production.



Beyond immediate security measures, Nigeria is also preparing for the future with infrastructural improvements and strategic partnerships.



The impending launch of the Dangote Refinery is expected to revolutionize the domestic oil market. It will reduce the cost of refined products and further stabilize the national economy.



The government is actively collaborating with various oil companies. This effort is guided by Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Heineken Lokpobiri.



Their goal is to sustain and possibly exceed the current production figures. These concerted efforts reflect a cautious optimism toward reaching and potentially surpassing the set target.



As Nigeria strives towards this two million barrel mark, the impact goes beyond national borders.



Achieving and sustaining this production level is crucial not only for economic stability but also for positioning Nigeria more prominently on the global oil stage.



This initiative is a testament to Nigeria's resolve to overcome its challenges and seize control of its economic destiny. It promises a more prosperous future for its citizens.

