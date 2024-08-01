Totalenergies Embarks On Hydro Power Ventures In East Africa Amidst Oil Controversy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TotalEnergies, a French oil giant, has taken a significant step towards diversification by acquiring a suite of hydroelectric projects in East Africa.



This move aligns with the company's strategy to enhance its regional presence and foster Africa's energy transition.



TotalEnergies inked a deal with Norwegian company Scatec to take over 100% of its subsidiary SN Power, which holds stakes in several hydroelectric endeavors across Africa.



In addition, this includes minority stakes in projects in Rwanda (260 MW) and Malawi (360 MW).



A notable acquisition is a 28.3% share in Uganda's Bujagali Hydropower Plant, which, with a capacity of 250 MW, supplies over 25% of Uganda's peak electricity demand.







Despite criticism for its oil-related activities, TotalEnergies emphasizes its commitment to Africa's energy transition.



CEO Patrick Pouyanné expressed enthusiasm for entering the hydroelectric sector in Uganda. He noted that this initiative is part of the company's broader ambition to aid Africa's energy shift.



This complements TotalEnergies' existing projects, like the Mphanda Nkuwa Hydropower Plant in Mozambique, which is expected to generate 1.5 GW by 2031.

The Broader Context

TotalEnergies' involvement in East Africa isn't limited to hydroelectricity. The company is also advancing a substantial oil project in Uganda.



This project includes drilling 419 wells, with a third of them located in the biodiversity-rich Murchison Falls National Park.



Additionally, this project has sparked intense criticism from environmental and human rights groups.



A nearly 1,500-kilometer pipeline is planned to transport oil from Lake Albert to the port of Tanga in Tanzania, heightening environmental concerns.



Major oil producers, including TotalEnergies , face pressure to diversify their energy portfolios and invest more in renewable energies.



However, these green investments often remain marginal compared to traditional activities.



For instance, Shell recently abandoned several renewable energy projects, deeming them insufficiently profitable.



This highlights the challenges faced by oil majors in achieving their carbon neutrality goals by 2050.

Why This Matters

The transition to renewable energy sources like hydroelectric power is critical as it offers a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels, which are major contributors to climate change.



By investing in hydroelectric projects, TotalEnergies is expanding its business. The company is also contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future.



In short, this move is crucial for regions like East Africa. Sustainable energy sources can significantly impact economic development and environmental preservation in these areas.

MENAFN01082024007421016031ID1108503029