Turkish benchmark stock index ends Tuesday with losses

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100, closed on Tuesday at 10,691.68 points, marking a decline of 0.39 percent from the previous trading day. This drop reflected a decrease of 42.07 points, indicating a slight pullback in market performance. The day's trading activity was robust, with a daily trading volume reaching 90 billion Turkish liras, approximately USD2.73 billion.



In the commodities market, the price of an ounce of gold was recorded at USD2,429.40 as of 6:47 p.m. local time (1547GMT). Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was trading at around USD78.06 per barrel. These figures highlight the fluctuating nature of commodity prices amid varying global market conditions.



On the foreign exchange front, the exchange rate for the US dollar against the Turkish lira stood at 33.0701. The euro was exchanged at a rate of 35.7812 liras, while the British pound traded at 42.4293 liras. These exchange rates illustrate the ongoing volatility in the currency market, influenced by both domestic economic factors and international developments.



Overall, the financial markets in Türkiye experienced a mixed day, with the stock index falling slightly while trading volumes remained high. The commodity prices and exchange rates reflect broader economic trends and external pressures, impacting the financial landscape and investor sentiment in the region.

