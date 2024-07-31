Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas condemns assassination of Hamas leader

(MENAFN) Today, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a strong condemnation of the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, characterizing the act as "cowardly" and a troubling escalation in the ongoing conflict. In a statement from the presidency, Abbas condemned the assassination, labeling it as a dangerous and reckless development. He expressed his deep concern over the attack and its potential implications for the broader situation in the region.



President Abbas called for Palestinian unity in response to the assassination, urging the people and various factions to come together and remain patient and steadfast against the Israeli occupation. He emphasized the need for solidarity among Palestinians as they face ongoing challenges and pressures from the Israeli authorities. Abbas's call to action reflects his desire to consolidate internal support and strengthen the collective response to the conflict.



The assassination of Haniyeh, a prominent leader within Hamas, has sparked significant reactions and tensions within Palestinian communities. By condemning the act and calling for unity, Abbas seeks to rally Palestinians to resist and assert their position amidst the escalating violence and political turmoil. His statement underscores the broader geopolitical dynamics and the continued strife between Palestinian factions and Israeli forces.



MENAFN31072024000045015682ID1108502785