Turkey condemns assassination of Hamas political bureau chairman Ismail Haniyeh

(MENAFN) Turkey strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, a close ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish Foreign described the killing, which took place in Tehran, as a "heinous assassination" and argued that it represents a deliberate effort to escalate the conflict in Gaza to a regional scale. The ministry expressed condolences to the Palestinian people, highlighting their long-standing struggle for peace and statehood, which has seen countless sacrifices including those of figures like Haniyeh.



In its statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry also criticized the Israeli government, accusing it of having no genuine intention to pursue peace. Ankara warned that without intervention from the international community to address Israeli actions, the region could face even greater conflicts. Haniyeh had been a frequent visitor to Turkey prior to October 7 and had met with President Erdogan in April in Istanbul.



MENAFN31072024000045015682ID1108502784