Uzi World Digital Set to Unveil New Logo and Branding in August 2024

(MENAFN- Uzi World Digital) Uzi World Digital, a leading digital marketing and PR solutions company headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, is thrilled to announce that it will unveil its new logo and branding in the first week of August 2024. This rebranding initiative reflects the company’s evolution and growth since its founding on August 25, 2019, and aligns with its commitment to innovation and excellence in the digital marketing industry.



New Logo and Branding Reveal Event



The official reveal of the new logo and branding will take place during a special event in the first week of August 2024. This eagerly anticipated update aims to better represent Uzi World Digital’s dynamic and forward-thinking approach, enhancing its identity as a trusted partner in the digital marketing landscape. The rebranding signifies a significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand its presence and influence across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and beyond.



About Uzi World Digital



Founded in 2019 by Ujwal Sharma, Uzi World Digital has quickly risen to prominence as an award-winning international digital marketing and digital PR solutions company. Based in Kolkata, India, the company offers a comprehensive range of services, including web design and development, application development, SEO, online advertising, branding, email marketing, social media marketing, digital PR, and celebrity management. Uzi World Digital is renowned for its ability to develop customized business plans that ensure clients' objectives are achieved with sincerity and integrity.



Achievements and Awards



Uzi World Digital has received numerous accolades for its outstanding work in the digital marketing arena. The company was named the "Startup of the Year" at the 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards, where more than 100 judges from around the world participated in the judging process. The Golden Bridge Awards® is the world’s premier business awards program, honoring achievements across every industry globally. Additionally, Uzi World Digital was recognized among the Top 100 Best PR Companies in the world and won the prestigious India Digital Enabler Awards (IDEA 2020) by entrepreneurfor Best Use of Social Media.



With a client base spanning over a 1000 customers in 27 countries, Uzi World Digital continues to set benchmarks in the digital marketing industry, providing A to Z solutions that make it stand out from competing digital agencies.



MENAFN31072024005109011622ID1108502742