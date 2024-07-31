Kamala Harris narrowly leads Donald Trump in latest poll amid Biden's withdrawal

(MENAFN) A recent poll reveals a tight race in the U.S. presidential election, with candidate Kamala Harris holding a slim lead over rival Donald Trump. According to the poll, conducted over three days and concluding on Sunday, Harris is supported by 43 percent of registered voters, while has garnered 42 percent. This online survey, which sampled 1,025 U.S. adults including 876 registered voters between July 26 and 28, shows a close contest between the two leading candidates.



The poll highlights distinct areas of voter preference: Trump is favored over Harris on issues such as the economy, immigration, and crime, while Harris is perceived to have a stronger plan for health care. This shift follows a similar poll conducted last week, which showed Harris leading by a slightly larger margin of 44 percent to Trump’s 42 percent. Harris’s lead comes in the wake of President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the presidential race, a move prompted by mounting pressure from within the Democratic Party.



Since Biden’s announcement, Harris has gained significant support, reflected in increased donations and endorsements. This recent momentum underscores her solidification as the Democratic Party's candidate, positioning her as a formidable contender in the upcoming election.



