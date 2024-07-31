Palestinian President Slams 'Cowardly Assassination' Of Hamas Chief: Statement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said Wednesday the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was a "cowardly act" and urged Palestinians to remain united against Israel.

"President Mahmud Abbas of the State of Palestine strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, deeming it a cowardly act and a serious escalation," Abbas's office said in a statement. "He urged our people and their forces to unite, remain patient, and stand firm against the Israeli occupation."

Meanwhile a senior Hamas official said Wednesday that the killing of the Palestinian movement's chief Ismail Haniyeh "will not go unanswered".

"The assassination of leader Ismail Haniyeh is a cowardly act and will not go unanswered," Hamas policial bureau member Musa Abu Marzuk said in a statement.

