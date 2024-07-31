Sushi Restaurants Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Cultural Fusion Menus Expand Market Reach Of Traditional Sushi Restaurants

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sushi Restaurants - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Sushi Restaurants was valued at an estimated US$19.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$22.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth in the sushi restaurant market is driven by several factors, including globalization of tastes, increased consumer interest in healthy dining options, and advancements in food preservation and safety technology. As global travel and cultural exchange increase, more people are seeking authentic and diverse food experiences, which sushi offers with its unique flavors and health benefits like high protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Additionally, with rising health consciousness, sushi is seen as a desirable choice among consumers aiming for a balanced diet.

Technological advancements in refrigeration and logistics have also made it easier to maintain the freshness of raw ingredients, expanding the potential market for sushi restaurants even in regions far from the ocean. These trends, combined with the growing culinary sophistication of consumers who appreciate the art of sushi, continue to drive the expansion and evolution of the sushi restaurant industry.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Regular Dine-in Sushi Restaurants (RDSR) segment, which is expected to reach US$16.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 1.9%. The Conveyor Belt Type Sushi Restaurants (CBSR) segment is also set to grow at 2.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $5.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.2% CAGR to reach $4.4 Billion by 2030.

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $19.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.0%



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Globalization of Cuisines Drives Popularity and Expansion of Sushi Restaurants Worldwide

Health Trends Propel Demand for Fresh and High-Quality Seafood in Culinary Choices

Cultural Fusion Menus Expand Market Reach of Traditional Sushi Restaurants

Expansion of Delivery and Takeout Services Accelerates Revenue Streams

Franchising Models and Their Role in the Expansion of Sushi Chains

The Role of Local Ingredients in Elevating Sushi Menus

Emergence of Vegetarian and Vegan Sushi Options Expands Customer Base Tourism and Its Impact on Sushi Restaurant Locations and Offerings

