Global Embedded Finance Market Forecast Report 2024-2029, With Case Studies Of Booksy, Stripe, Shopify, Booksy, Adorama And Paypal

The market study covers embedded finance market size across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across various segments, including Type (embedded payments, embedded lending, embedded insurance, embedded investment/wealth management, other types), Business Model (B2B, B2C), Industry (retail & eCommerce, healthcare, education, telecom, transportation/mobility/logistics, travel & hospitality, other industries), and Region. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.



By type, the embedded payments are expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

Embedded Payments will likely dominate the global embedded finance market owing to its integration of payments into non-financial platforms such as e-commerce sites, mobile applications, and IoT devices to refine the user experience and minimize transaction hurdles. This integration aligns well with the growing theme of digitization across various industries as it enables the swift and safe completion of transactions within digital spaces. Consumers are keen on the ability to run payments that are instant and secure; such benefits are offered by embedded payments, providing the added advantage of being scalable for firms of all sizes. Based on these analyses, it is quite clear that embedded payments will continue to remain the largest segment within the embedded finance market during the foreseen period due to the growing business focus on integration and functionality.

By type, embedded lending is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

It is projected that embedded lending will have a better growth rate within the market of embedded finance since it can easily fit in with small but common transactions such as purchasing and payment of bills, which makes using the facilities more convenient. This is further complemented by the simplified user interface due to efficient big data processing and AI in credit checking and customization of loans.

Moreover, embedding lending increases market access beyond the financial industry clients, targeting the SMEs and society segments not served by banks. This is through partnerships between fintech companies, the present financial organizations, and other sectors to enhance access, backed by adjusting legal structures for stability and boosting funding. All these factors combine to place embedded lending for vast growth compared to other typologies in the forecast period.

North America is estimated to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the embedded finance market globally within the given forecast period because of technological developments such as the widespread usage of the internet and owning smartphones. Moreover, adopting new technology and a supportive regulatory environment in North America empowers the development of embedded finance solutions. Also, North America is one of the largest, most consumer-centric markets with a desire for effortless financial experiences. Therefore, it will remain a catalyst for advancements and growth of embedded finance.

Key Attributes:

