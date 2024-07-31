Global Embedded Finance Market Forecast Report 2024-2029, With Case Studies Of Booksy, Stripe, Shopify, Booksy, Adorama And Paypal

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Embedded Finance market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Type (Embedded Payments, Embedded Lending, Embedded Insurance, Embedded Wealth Management), Business Model, industry (Retail & ECommerce, Healthcare) - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The embedded finance market is estimated at USD 112.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 237.4 billion by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. Embedded finance improves access to financial products by including them in non-financial environments. They also enable organizations to provide secure monetary exchanges as products or services within their ecosystems. Additionally, integrating embedded finance eases user experiences and optimizes value propositions in the ecosystem for providers and the end consumer.
The market study covers embedded finance market size across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across various segments, including Type (embedded payments, embedded lending, embedded insurance, embedded investment/wealth management, other types), Business Model (B2B, B2C), Industry (retail & eCommerce, healthcare, education, telecom, transportation/mobility/logistics, travel & hospitality, other industries), and Region. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.
By type, the embedded payments are expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.
Embedded Payments will likely dominate the global embedded finance market owing to its integration of payments into non-financial platforms such as e-commerce sites, mobile applications, and IoT devices to refine the user experience and minimize transaction hurdles. This integration aligns well with the growing theme of digitization across various industries as it enables the swift and safe completion of transactions within digital spaces. Consumers are keen on the ability to run payments that are instant and secure; such benefits are offered by embedded payments, providing the added advantage of being scalable for firms of all sizes. Based on these analyses, it is quite clear that embedded payments will continue to remain the largest segment within the embedded finance market during the foreseen period due to the growing business focus on integration and functionality.
By type, embedded lending is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.
It is projected that embedded lending will have a better growth rate within the market of embedded finance since it can easily fit in with small but common transactions such as purchasing and payment of bills, which makes using the facilities more convenient. This is further complemented by the simplified user interface due to efficient big data processing and AI in credit checking and customization of loans.
Moreover, embedding lending increases market access beyond the financial industry clients, targeting the SMEs and society segments not served by banks. This is through partnerships between fintech companies, the present financial organizations, and other sectors to enhance access, backed by adjusting legal structures for stability and boosting funding. All these factors combine to place embedded lending for vast growth compared to other typologies in the forecast period.
North America is estimated to have the largest market share during the forecast period.
North America is expected to dominate the embedded finance market globally within the given forecast period because of technological developments such as the widespread usage of the internet and owning smartphones. Moreover, adopting new technology and a supportive regulatory environment in North America empowers the development of embedded finance solutions. Also, North America is one of the largest, most consumer-centric markets with a desire for effortless financial experiences. Therefore, it will remain a catalyst for advancements and growth of embedded finance.
Key Topics Covered:
Premium Insights
Attractive Opportunities for Key Players in Embedded Finance Market Embedded Finance Market: Top Growing Segments Embedded Finance Market, by Industry Embedded Finance Market, by Business Model Embedded Finance Market, by Type North America: Embedded Finance Market, by Type and Business Model
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Digitalization of Financial Services Consumer Demand for Convenience Technological Advancements
Restraints
Regulatory Complexities Data Privacy Concerns High Implementation Costs
Opportunities
Financial Inclusion Enhanced Customer Engagement
Challenges
Cybersecurity Risks Interoperability Issues Market Competition
Industry Trends
Brief History of Embedded Finance Ecosystem Analysis
Case Study Analysis
Booksy Switched to Stripe for Faster Payouts and Omnichannel Payments with Plaid, Zip Automated Essential Compliance Work, Securing Shopping Experience for Millions of Customers Shopify Built Shopify Balance with Stripe to Give Small Businesses Easier Way to Manage Money Adorama and Paypal's Solutions Created Picture-Perfect Portrait of Success
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies
Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) Cloud Computing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)
Complementary Technologies
Open Banking Biometrics Blockchain
Adjacent Technologies
Internet of Things (IoT) Big Data Analytics Regulatory Technology (Regtech)
Best Practices in Embedded Finance Market
Integrate Financial Services Seamlessly Prioritize Compliance and Security Offer Personalized Financial Services Focus on User-Centric Design Leverage Data Analytics and Insights
Companies Profiled
Stripe, Inc. Paypal Holdings, Inc. Inc. Fis Visa Inc. Plaid, Inc. Klarna Bank Ab Cross River Bank Zeta Services Inc. Marqeta, Inc. Wise Payments Limited Goldman Sachs Jpmorgan Chase & Co. Alipay+ Unit Finance Solaris Parafin Belvo Kasko Tint Technologies Mezu Fortis Payment Systems Additiv Galileo Financial Technologies Trevipay
