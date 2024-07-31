UPSC Aspirants Death News: 'No Police Action Against MCD Officials,' Delhi HC Terms Police Probe 'Strange'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Speaking on the UPSC aspirant's death in the coaching centre, Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that a strange probe is going on where action against a passerby who drove the car but“not against MCD officials”.

Delhi HC pulls up authorities, and said,“you are allowing multi-storey buildings but there is no proper drain.”

The petition, filed by the NGO Kutumb through trustee Jitender Singh and represented by advocate Rudhra Vikram Singh, seeks two main actions. First, it requests an investigation into the officers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi who allegedly did not act on a complaint received on June 26. Second, it calls for the establishment of a district-level committee in each district of Delhi to investigate and address issues related to illegal commercial constructions.

"Submit an action taken report concerning the Mukherjee Nagar incident as previously ordered by the court. Formation of a committee to investigate coaching institutes operating illegally or not adhering to standard norms," the plea demands.

According to the plea, the prayers collectively aim to address systemic issues in regulatory enforcement and ensure accountability in cases of illegal construction and non-compliance by educational institutions.

The recent events highlight ongoing safety concerns in Delhi. On July 28, another PIL was filed urging the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to implement immediate measures to prevent future incidents. This plea aims to address issues such as waterlogging and enhance safety conditions across the city.

The petition underscores the urgency of addressing safety lapses by recalling past incidents, such as the devastating fire at a coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar last year. The fire forced panic-stricken students to leap from windows or rappel down the building with ropes to escape.

In response to similar concerns, the Delhi High Court had previously directed the MCD and Delhi Development Authority to shut down any coaching centers operating in violation of fire safety regulations.

