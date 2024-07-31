Residential Building Catches Fire In Kyiv Region Due To Falling Drone Debris
7/31/2024 3:08:47 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of July 31, a residential building in the Kyiv region caught fire as a result of the fall of wreckage from a Russian drone.
The State Emergency Service reported this on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
“In the Kyiv region, a residential building caught fire at night as a result of the fall of drone debris,” the statement reads.
According to the State Emergency Service, the building is partially destroyed.
Rescuers have extinguished the fire.
As reported by Ukrinform, more than 40 Russian drones were shot down on the outskirts of Kyiv last night and in the morning.
