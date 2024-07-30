PSD Chief, Qatari Interior Minister Assistant Discuss Security Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Director of Public Security Directorate (PSD) Maj. Gen. Abeidallah Maaitah met on Tuesday Naif bin Faleh Al Thani, assistant undersecretary for security affairs of the Qatari of Interior.

The meeting, attended by senior officials from both sides, focused on strengthening bilateral security and cooperation, with the discussions focusing on enhancing the exchange of expertise and best practices to improve security operations in both countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Maaitah emphasised the "deep-rooted" Jordanian-Qatari relations and highlighted how these relations have had a positive impact on security cooperation.

He also stressed the PSD's commitment to working with Arab security and police agencies to share knowledge, adapt to evolving security challenges, and improve the quality of services provided to citizens and residents.

Sheikh Naif praised Jordan's PSD for its advanced capabilities and effective service delivery. He reiterated Qatar's commitment to deepen security cooperation and exchange of expertise to enhance the performance of both countries' security sectors.

During the visit, the delegation toured the Operations and Control Department and gained an insight into the latest technology, report handling procedures, and the range of security, emergency, and humanitarian services provided.

The guest delegation also visited the Media and Community Policing Department, where they explored recent updates aimed at enhancing media operations and keeping abreast of developments in the field.