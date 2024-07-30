Cabinet Reviews Combat Against Infringement Of State Property

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Fahad Youssef Saud offered a presentation to cabinet on the violation of the law by a private sector company that acquired a plot of land amounting in area to two million sq.m. and used it for a purposed other than the originally stated one.

Sheikh Fahad briefed the cabinet on the measures being taken against the company and any civil officer who proved to be an accomplice in this violation.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet saw a visual presentation from Minister of Finance, and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Anwar Al-Mudhaf on the outcomes of surveying unused plots of land and building, and rented sites.

The presentation included the measures taken by the Ministry of Finance, in coordination with concerned bodies, to regulate measures of exploiting these plots of land and buildings from the private sector.

Out of the government's keenness on protecting the State's land legally and financially with the aim of using them optimally, the Cabinet decided to form a ministerial committee to offer required concepts regarding these plots of land to achieve the desired goals.

Following the latest developments of projects on the maintenance of roads and streets in the country, Minister of Public Works, and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Nour Al-Mashaan told the Cabinet about the Central Agency for Public Tenders' report regarding 18 projects for of highways and roads in all governorates.

She said local, Gulf and international companies applied for these projects.

Moreover, the ministers were briefed on the recommendations of the ministerial affairs committee on the Kuwait International Air Cargo - KIAC project.

In this regard, the Cabinet tasked Directorate General of Civil Aviation, in coordination with Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects and some bodies, with taking required measures to implement the project.

The Cabinet approved the meeting minutes of the Supreme Committee for Nationality Investigation, which includes some cases of loss and withdrawal of Kuwaiti nationality from some people who got it by fraud and forgery.

The move was taken, in line with the provisions of decree No. (15) of 1959. (end)

