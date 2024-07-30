Brazil’S Largest Oil Auction Set To Draw Ten Top Energy Companies

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As the Olympic season dazzles with athletic achievements, Brazil's oil sector similarly shines with its fourth Union oil-sharing auction.



This event has drawn a record number of qualified companies, promising intense competition.



Scheduled for Wednesday noon at B3 's São Paulo headquarters, the auction aims to a substantial R$15 billion ($2.65 billion) into the Brazilian government's treasury.



The public company, Pré-Sal Petróleo (PPSA), which manages pre-salt production-sharing contracts, is overseeing this high-stakes event.



The Technical Director foresees a dynamic bidding process fueled by an unprecedented competitor turnout.







Previously, the third auction had six companies and three bids. This time, ten heavy hitters, including Petrobras and ExxonMobil , will compete.



The auction will offer 37.5 million barrels from the Mero and Búzios fields, slated for 2025 production. Mero divides its bounty among three lots, while Búzios adds one.



Prices for these lots will align with Brent crude, with discounts of $4.40 for Mero and $4.25 for Búzios. Companies must submit their initial bids through B3's electronic system by auction day.



If initial bids for a lot close within $0.40 per barrel, a live voice auction will decide the winner, ensuring fairness and competitiveness.



The revenue will enhance the National Treasury and Social Fund, emphasizing the auction's strategic importance to national finances.



Brazil utilizes three main oil exploration models: concession, onerous assignment, and production-sharing.



The latter dominates in the low-risk, high-yield pre-salt polygon areas, known for significant oil reserves buried deep under the sea.



This auction not only highlights Brazil's significant role in global energy markets but also showcases strategic resource management.



It marks a crucial chapter in Brazil's narrative of energy dominance and economic strength, further solidifying its position on the global stage.

MENAFN30072024007421016031ID1108500881