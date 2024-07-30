American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Announces Appointment Of Chair And Additional Director

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (“AHIP”) (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: announced today that Charles van der Lee has been appointed as the Chair of the board of directors (the“Board”), which position was vacant following the recent passing of W. Michael Murphy. AHIP also announced today that Jonathan Korol, AHIP's Chief Executive Officer, has been appointed to the Board.



Mr. van der Lee has been a member of the Board since 2016. Mr. Korol has been AHIP's Chief Executive Officer since October 2020.

Mr. van der Lee expressed his appreciation for the confidence and support that he has received from the Board and he looks forward to working with all of the Directors. On behalf of the AHIP Board, he also congratulated Mr. Korol on his much deserved appointment to the Board.

