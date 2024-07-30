Remuneration Of Directors By Distribution Of Millicom (Tigo) Shares

Luxembourg, July 30, 2024 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announces that, in accordance with the of its at the annual general meeting held on May 23, 2024, it has distributed a total of 31,682 shares to members of its Board of Directors representing the share-based portion of director remuneration for the period from the date of the 2024 AGM to the 2025 AGM, planned to be held in May 2025.

Details of the distributions are disclosed on Millicom's website .

