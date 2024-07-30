Another 165 Bomb Shelters Need To Be Built For Schools In Frontline Regions - Fedorov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another 165 bomb shelters need to be built for in the frontline regions in Ukraine.

Deputy Prime and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said this on the air of the nationwide telethon "United News," Ukrinform reports.

“More than 10,000 schools have their own shelters or use adjacent ones. Our main focus is on the frontline regions: capital shelters are being built in 57 schools, and 165 more need to be built separately. This requires additional funds,” Fedorov said.

According to him, an additional UAH 13-14 billion is needed to provide children in the frontline areas with underground schools or schools with bomb shelters.

The minister noted that negotiations with international partners are ongoing to obtain additional funds.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Education and Science, in cooperation with Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, has launched a comprehensive School Offline policy aimed at returning 300,000 Ukrainian pupils to offline education. Currently, almost 1 million children are studying online: about 600,000 in Ukraine and almost 400,000 abroad.