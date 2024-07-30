Jordan's Crime Rates Within Normal Ranges, Says Interior Minister, 3Rd, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Farayah emphasized that Jordan plays a leading role in relief operations for people in Gaza, and has facilitated the entry of Gazan patients into the kingdom, including 63 cancer patients accompanied by 83 people, in addition to dealing with other humanitarian cases.For his part, Mubaideen said: "No authority today is above the law, and we as a state, institutions, and individuals must support the enforcement of the law."He stressed that the is committed to the royal directives to support the IEC to hold parliamentary on September 10.Regarding the war on Gaza, Mubaideen said that Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, continues to emphasize the need to end this war, and to ensure adequate and sustainable humanitarian and relief aid through all crossings to the Gaza Strip.He added that Jordan will continue to support its Arab causes, especially the Kingdom's first central cause, the Palestinian cause.Regarding the Ministry of Government Communication, Mubaideen said that the ministry, in accordance with the directives of Prime Minister, Bishr Khasawneh, is concerned with facilitating communication between the media and officials, in order to enhance the flow of information to the media and the public."The ministry organizes a weekly Government Communication Forum as a dialogue platform between officials and the media to respond to inquiries and comments received about the work of ministries and public institutions, and to identify key achievements and challenges, in addition to organizing briefings and press conferences on emerging issues that need clarification by officials," Mubaideen explained.The ministry also launched the Tafaseel (Details) program, which includes periodic field visits for the media to governorates, districts and areas far from Amman, to learn about these areas and highlight their development opportunities and productive projects and shed light on them in the media.