Jordan's Crime Rates Within Normal Ranges, Says Interior Minister, 2Nd Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

On the enforcement of the traffic law, Farayah said that the Kingdom is witnessing a 19 percent increase in violations, but the number of deaths resulting from traffic accidents has decreased by 21 percent, noting that nearly 2,000 traffic violations were issued due to oversight.Farayah said that water theft is a strange and harmful phenomenon, especially in a country that suffers from a severe water shortage, explaining that what is saved by demolishing wells and cutting water lines amounts to about 20 million cubic meters per year, covering the needs of 124,000 people for a year.Farayah spoke about the overcrowding of reform and rehabilitation centers, especially after issuing the General Pardon Law of 2024, which led to the release of a large number of inmates, noting that the aim of the pardon was not to relieve pressure but to provide new opportunities for inmates to be reformed and return to society.He said that there is an effort to develop reform and rehabilitation centers and find ways to accommodate new inmates by building and expanding new centers, and finding new solutions to solve the issue of overcrowding, indicating that the capacity of reform and rehabilitation centers is 13,500 inmates, and there are currently about 22,000 inmates, who constitute 168 percent of this capacity.Farayah added that security agencies have seized a number of workers in "massage shops," and that many advertisements in this regard are being followed up on and dealt with, adding that massage shops are constantly seized in violation of and promoting prostitution, and the ministry is communicating with the concerned agencies to arrest those involved to get rid of this phenomenon.The Interior Minister said that there is a plan to improve border centers to reach a qualitative leap in their services, adding that governors and administrative governors dealt with 23,000 complaints last year and 12,000 this year.