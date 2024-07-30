85 South Show's Comedy Legends DC Young Fly, Chico Bean & Karlous Miller, Take The Stage For The 'Big Business Tour'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

85 South Show Tour

The Comedic Trio Continue to Break Down Barriers in the Entertainment One Laugh at a Time

AVONDALE ESTATES, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Comedic powerhouses DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean are back to dominate with their hilarious 85 South Show "Big Business Tour ," which kicked off on June 1st in Baltimore, MD. This dynamic trio is set to bring their unique brand of humor to 23 cities across the nation, ensuring audiences are left in stitches with their unrivaled comedic brilliance.With an impressive following of over two million subscribers on YouTube and more than half a billion independent views, the 85 South Show has redefined the comedy landscape. Their top-rated Netflix special and the staggering 150,000+ live show tickets sold are a testament to their meteoric rise and undeniable talent.The journey of DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean began showcasing their improv, freestyling, and roasting skills, which quickly gained traction and led to the creation of the 85 South Show. Fans were captivated by the trio's chemistry, propelling the "85 South Show Live" into a nationwide phenomenon. Following the immense success of last year's "Family Business Tour," which garnered rave reviews, the "Big Business Tour" promises to elevate the experience even further.Prepare for an unforgettable night of laughter as DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean bring their iconic 85 South Show to a city near you. Don't miss out on the comedy event of the year!Remaining Tour Dates:8/4 - Seattle, WA8/24 - San Antonio, TX8/25 - Fort Worth, TX10/05 - Jacksonville, FL10/12 - South Haven, MS10/13 - Birmingham, AL10/19 - Bossier City, LA10/26 - Greenville, SC10/27 - Charlotte, NC11/23 - New Orleans, LAMore dates to be announced!

