First Women-Owned Rice Brand To Attain Regenifiedtm Regenerative Certification

Ralston Family Farms , a women-owned rice farming company, has achieved certification from Regenified TM, a leading third-party regenerative verification and solution company. Demonstrating its commitment to regenerative practices across all 6,000 acres, the Arkansas family farm works diligently to improve soil health, enhance biodiversity, water conservation, and foster ecosystem resiliency through regenerative practices such as cover cropping, crop rotation, and no-till planting. Certification marks a milestone in the multi-generational family farm's ongoing journey towards advancing regenerative practices through Regenified's 5-tier system .



Robin Ralston, co-owner of Ralston Family Farms, said, "It's increasingly clear that the real impact emerges from the synergy of linking these practices, culminating in a holistic strategy. Regenerative practices not only benefit the environment, but they can also bolster the farm's economic sustainability." She adds, "The first step is deciding to farm regeneratively. Regenified met us where we were on the journey, giving us the guidance and confidence to move forward for certification."

The Ralston's commitment to regenerative farming extends beyond certification. By practicing minimal soil disturbance and fostering a network of plant roots and fungi, soil health is enhanced. This biodiversity improves nutrient cycling and natural pest control, creating a resilient environment. Focusing on the soil microbiome and producing nutrient-rich food benefits consumers and the environment. The Ralstons are seeing the transformative impact of regenerative farming on their land and yields. Regenerative agriculture goes beyond sustainability to regenerate the land for future generations through principles that bolster soil health and overall land quality.



"The national reach of Ralston Family Farms' rice means

consumers can support regenerative farming through their everyday choices," says Salar Shemirani, CEO of Regenified. "The Ralston's commitment to regenerative practices highlights the tangible benefits that can be achieved, encouraging others to follow their lead in transforming our food systems from the ground up."

As demand for transparency in food sources continues to rise, achieving regenerative certification - marked on the shelf by the Certified RegenifiedTM

seal - will help assure consumers that the rice they purchase from Ralston Family Farms supports a movement to drive positive change for the planet.

"The result is good for our bottom line and good for the environment," said Tim Ralston, co-owner of Ralston Family Farms. "We're honored to have Regenified validate our long-term efforts with certification. We are dedicated to farming with nature to produce high-quality, regenerative rice."

ABOUT RALSTON FAMILY FARMS

Ralston Family Farms, a multi-generational and women-owned rice farming company in Atkins, Arkansas, is committed to regenerative practices. The farm oversees the entire vertical process from planting to harvesting to packaging, ensuring top-quality rice with eco-friendly, patented packaging to reduce plastic.

Their zero-waste philosophy repurposes milling byproducts, and a new solar array fulfills all electrical needs. Advocating for natural, American-grown foods, they offer varieties such as Aromatic Purple, Red, Nature's Blend, Jasmine, Basmati, and Golden Light-Brown Rice, available nationwide. Ralston Family Farms is located at 321 Atkins Bottom Rd., Atkins, Arkansas. For more information about Ralston Family Farms, visit

ABOUT REGENIFIEDTM



Regenified is a practice and outcome-based land verification and product certification program that champions regenerative agriculture. Founded by a team of regenerative farming pioneers, experts, and innovators, Regenified promotes practices that enhance biodiversity, soil health, water quality, and nutrient richness while aligning with nature. Regenified verifies and certifies farms, ranches, and products that restore ecosystems and regenerate soil, ensuring a legacy for future generations. Committed to cultivating a regenerative world, Regenified guides farms and brands toward practices that rejuvenate the Earth, support thriving ecosystems and transform agriculture into a healing force for our planet. Farmers and buyers interested in learning more should visit



