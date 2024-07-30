Logistics Plus Selected As A Top 100 3PL Provider By Inbound Logistics For A Third Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Logistics Plus - Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL

The annual lists recognized the top third-party logistics providers deemed the best of the best by Inbound Logistics editors.

- Jim BerlinERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Logistics Plus, (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique solutions, is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2024 Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics, a leading supply chain and logistics industry publication. It's the third consecutive year that Logistics Plus has been named to the list. The Top 100 list appears in the Inbound Logistics July 2024 edition and across all content platforms-magazine, digital, web, and apps."Flexibility and scalability are the themes of our annual 3PL edition – and for good reason," said Felecia Stratton, Editor for Inbound Logistics. "Outsourcing supply chain, logistics and transportation solutions to a trusted partner is never more important than when it's time to prepare for growth, and the Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PLs deliver.""It sounds a little simplistic, but I really think our growth goes back to our culture," said Jim Berlin, Founder & CEO of Logistics Plus. "We've been doing this for 27 plus years now, we've grown every year, and we're debt-free, so I am very proud of what our team has and continues to accomplish together."View the Logistics Plus profile in the digital edition at .Earlier this year, Logistics Plus was named to the Transport Topics Top 100 Logistics Companies list.About Inbound LogisticsInbound Logistics (IL) is the pioneering magazine empowering demand-driven enterprises. IL's educational mission is to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and neutralize transportation cost increases by aligning supply to demand and adjusting enterprise functions to support that paradigm shift. More information about demand-driven enterprise practices is available at inboundlogistics.About Logistics Plus, Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and supply chain solutions. LP works in the background to help businesses manage their supply chains in a constantly changing world. Founded in 1996, today LP has annual global sales of over $600M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For ExcellenceTM, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.

