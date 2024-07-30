ZOCCAM Secures New Patent In The Payment Space, Strengthening Its Leadership In Real Estate Payments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ZOCCAM, the leading payment provider in the space, proudly announces the of its latest patent.

- Ashley CookDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ZOCCAM, the leading payment provider in the real estate space, proudly announces the acquisition of its latest patent, Patent No. 17/174,113. This new patent further solidifies ZOCCAM's position at the forefront of innovation in the payment industry, particularly within the real estate sector.The newly granted patent covers advanced technologies in the payment space, demonstrating ZOCCAM's ongoing commitment to enhancing the security, efficiency, and convenience of financial transactions in real estate. This milestone is a testament to the company's relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation.Ashley Cook, the inventor behind this breakthrough and an attorney, attributes part of ZOCCAM's success to the foundational support received from her alma matter, Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law during the filing of the company's first patent application in 2013.“Securing our nineth patent is a significant achievement for ZOCCAM and marks another step forward in our journey of innovation,” said Cook.“Our team is dedicated to continuously pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the payment space. This patent underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the real estate industry.”Since its inception, ZOCCAM has revolutionized the way payments are handled in real estate transactions. By integrating cutting-edge technology with industry expertise, ZOCCAM offers unparalleled payment solutions that streamline the closing process, reduce fraud, and enhance the overall customer experience.With the addition of this patent, ZOCCAM is poised to further expand its product offerings and continue delivering unmatched value to its clients. The company remains dedicated to its mission of transforming the real estate payment landscape through innovation and excellence.For more information about ZOCCAM and its latest patent, please visit or contact:Media Contact: Ashley CookCEOZOCCAMEmail: ...About ZOCCAM: ZOCCAM is the leading provider of payment solutions in the real estate space, committed to revolutionizing payments with innovative technology. ZOCCAM's mission is to streamline real estate transactions, reduce fraud, and enhance customer satisfaction through secure and efficient payment processes.

Ashley Cook

ZOCCAM

+1 214-247-6500

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Other