Rescue operations underway in Indonesia's Sulawesi island after devastating landslide

(MENAFN) Rescue operations are underway in Indonesia's Sulawesi island following a devastating landslide in an unauthorized traditional gold mining area that claimed at least 11 lives. The tragedy unfolded in the remote village of Bone Bolango, where over 100 villagers were engaged in gold panning when a deluge of mud cascaded down the hills surrounding their makeshift camps.



According to Heriyanto, head of the provincial Search and Rescue Office, the landslide trapped and buried villagers under tons of mud. Of the approximately 110 individuals present at the site, 46 managed to escape, while rescuers successfully extracted 23 survivors, including 18 injured. Tragically, the recovery efforts have also led to the retrieval of 11 bodies, including those of three women and a young boy.



The situation remains critical with 51 individuals still missing as of the latest reports, highlighting the gravity of the ongoing rescue operation amidst challenging conditions. The landslide was triggered by torrential rains that lashed the mountainous district since Saturday, causing severe flooding in several villages within Bone Bolango. This natural disaster has affected nearly 300 homes, forcing over 1,000 people to evacuate to safer locations.



Authorities have mobilized a substantial rescue contingent comprising over 200 personnel, including police, military, and emergency responders equipped with heavy machinery. However, their efforts have been significantly hindered by continued heavy rainfall, unstable terrain, and dense forest cover in the area, complicating access and rescue operations.



The incident underscores the perilous risks associated with unauthorized mining activities in Indonesia, exacerbated by the region's susceptibility to natural calamities such as landslides during the rainy season. Efforts are ongoing to locate and rescue those still unaccounted for while providing support and aid to affected communities grappling with the aftermath of this tragic event.

MENAFN09072024000045015839ID1108421299