Iran Chamber of Commerce prioritizes non-oil exports, emphasizes food sector growth

(MENAFN) Qadir Qiafeh, Deputy Head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), underscored the chamber's commitment to promoting non-oil exports, with a particular focus on the food industry. Speaking at the International Food Commerce Conference in Tehran, Qiafeh highlighted the global significance of the food industry, with exports amounting to an impressive USD9.5 trillion.



Despite challenges, Iran has witnessed a 5.3 percent increase in food exports by volume over the past 12 years. However, the value of these exports has experienced a slight decrease, averaging 0.6 percent over the same period. To further bolster food exports, Qiafeh emphasized the ICCIMA's support for initiatives such as organizing food industry weeks in neighboring countries and key trade partners.



In anticipation of the upcoming presidential election on June 28, Qiafeh stressed the private sector's expectation for the next president to refrain from intervening in the pricing process, promoting a more transparent and market-driven approach.



The International Food Commerce Conference, sponsored by the ICCIMA Commission of Food Industries, serves as a platform for stakeholders to explore strategies for enhancing Iran's food trade and industry competitiveness.



The latest data from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) revealed significant growth in agricultural exports since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year. With a 28 percent increase in value and a 24 percent increase in weight compared to the same period last year, Iran exported 1,562,000 tons of agricultural products worth USD684 million.



Key agricultural exports during this period included apples, in-shell pistachios, watermelons, field tomatoes, and greenhouse tomatoes, highlighting the diversity and value of Iran's agricultural products on the global market. As Iran continues to strengthen its position in the international food trade, initiatives aimed at enhancing productivity, quality, and market access will remain essential for sustaining growth in the food industry and driving economic development.

