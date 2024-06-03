One Killed, Two Injured As Russians Attack Recreation Center In Kharkiv Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have launched missile strikes on the Zmiiv community, Chuhuiv district, killing one person and injuring two others.
Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"After midnight, the occupiers launched massive missile strikes on the Zmiiv community - at least five. A recreation complex was hit. One civilian man was killed. Data is being established," the post said.
Two civilians - a man and a woman - were injured, Syniehubov said.
According to him, the buildings of the recreation center were damaged.
