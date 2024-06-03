President Joseph R. Biden 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award Presented To Five Ministers In Florida Memorial Weekend

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 Award Recipients, Daytona Beach Florida

White House Honor presented to Rev. Lynn Dillingham, Bishop James Dillingham, Dr Martin Griffin, Dr Monique Harris, and Bishop Lashawn Crawford

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Presidential Volunteer Service Award was presented to five honorees during a celebration dinner and ceremony hosted by Isaiah University Holy Spirit Seminary, Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday, May 25th, 2024. The distinguished honorees included: Bishop Lashawn Crawford, Bishop James Dillingham, Rev. Lynn Dillingham, Dr Martin Griffin, and Dr Monique Harris.

The U.S. President's Call to Service Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest level of the President's Volunteer Service Award, which is bestowed by the President of the United States to honor individuals and organizations that give more than 4,000 hours helping others through the President's Council on Service and Civic Presentation. These five recipients have served their communities with over 20,000 hours of combined service.

Bishop Crawford, who resides in Jacksonville Florida, is the Founder and Senior Leader (along with his wife Munnerah) at Greater Zion International Ministries. His ministry hosts several community outreach days serving those in need. He is a husband, father, entrepreneur, and loves people everywhere! Bishop Crawford holds various educational credentials including an Honorary Doctorate in Ministry.

Bishop Dillingham and his wife, Rev. Lynn Dillingham serve in ministry in the city of Clermont Florida. As preachers, teachers, and friends to many, they have demonstrated a heart for humanity. The two have operated a food pantry that serves hundreds each year at their ministry, "Ark Ministry Family Worship Center." Both have served in ministry for several decades changing lives one person at a time. Rev. Lynn is also the founder of Joy Ministry, that continues to inspire and empower those who desire a greater qualify of life.

Dr. Martin Griffin of Equipping Ministries Fellowship International , Cleveland, Ohio, has a 40-year track record of community and church leadership. He travels internationally with a message of hope, reformation, and change. He and his wife Brenda are parents and grandparents and have been married for forty-four years.

Dr. Monique Harris resides in Kissimmee, Florida and is the overseer of Jesus is Lord Ministry in St Cloud, Florida. She is actively involved in city planning and events with the cities of both Kissimmee and St Cloud. Her involvement outside of the walls of her church inspires hope to many families. She has sponsored clothes and shoe give aways, as well as back to school assistance to the youth of city. For many years, she has counseled individuals and families through trauma and life. She has authored a book titled, "Let the Healing Begin ," where she offers insightful faith-based nuggets of truth, guaranteed to make a significant difference in the lives of the readers.

All five were presented with their awards, medals, and certificates by two former recipients, Dr. Roy Etienne Smith, and Dr. Benjamin C Bell Jr. These two were among three that received the same honor in 2023. Dr Jonathan Carey of Key West Florida, who was last year's other recipient was not in attendance at this event.

