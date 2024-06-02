T20 World Cup 2024: PNG Skipper Assad Vala Proud Of Team Despite Narrow Defeat Against West Indies

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a thrilling T20 2024 opener, Papua New Guinea almost pulled off a remarkable upset against West Indies. Despite the loss, PNG captain Assad Vala expressed immense pride in his team's performance, highlighting their fighting spirit and significant positives from the match.

In a thrilling opener for the T20 World Cup 2024, Papua New Guinea (PNG) almost staged a remarkable upset against the West Indies, showcasing their growing prowess in international cricket. Despite the eventual loss, PNG captain Assad Vala expressed immense pride in his team's performance, highlighting several positives from the match.

From being labelled as the "nearly men" in the competitive world of associate cricket, PNG's fortunes are beginning to turn. They missed out on T20 World Cup qualification in 2014 and 2016, but have now secured their second T20 World Cup appearance in three years, having first broken through in the UAE in 2021.

Sunday's match against West Indies marked PNG's eighth game against a Full Member nation. For a while, the team's reputation seemed irrelevant as PNG smelled an upset. After a gritty batting performance, they posted a total of 136. At 97 for 5 in 16 overs, West Indies were under severe pressure, with PNG's bowlers taking control. However, Andre Russell and Roston Chase managed to steer West Indies to victory, dashing PNG's hopes.

Vala reflected on the game, suggesting that a few more runs could have made a significant difference. "I think we didn't play the crucial moments the way we wanted," he said. "They had batsmen towards the end, which we didn't. I think we missed out on a few runs towards the end as well. But credit to them; they have a lot of experience. We played really well and executed our skills well."

He continued, "We just couldn't execute towards the end when we were under pressure, but I'm really happy with the overall performance of the boys. We didn't post the target we wanted, but they fought till the end, so I'm really happy with the effort."

With Tony Ura, PNG's highest run-getter, dismissed early and Vala himself falling for 21 due to a sensational catch from Chase, PNG needed someone to step up. Sese Bau answered the call with a crucial 43-ball 50, while Kiplin Doriga added late momentum with an 18-ball 27.

Fast bowler Ale Nao struck early, dismissing Johnson Charles with his first delivery. PNG had a chance to remove Nicholas Pooran first ball as well, but opted not to review an lbw decision, which replays later confirmed would have hit. Pooran capitalized on this reprieve, hitting Bau for 18 runs in his only over before being dismissed for a run-a-ball 27 in the ninth over. This allowed PNG's spinners to reassert control.

Vala took two key wickets, removing Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford, while 20-year-old left-arm spinner John Kariko impressed with figures of 4-0-17-1. PNG remained in contention until the 18th over, showcasing their fighting spirit.

"I think Sese Bau batted really well. And John Kariko bowled really well. Alei upfront with the new ball was excellent too," Vala said. "There are a lot of positives to take from the game. The overall performance was really good, but we just couldn't capitalize on the key moments. But as I said, the effort was outstanding; we kept fighting against a really good side, so I'm happy, really happy."

The decision not to review Pooran's lbw proved crucial, and Vala attributed it to their inexperience with the Decision Review System (DRS). "It's a bit of a funny story," Vala said. "We don't use a lot of DRS in street cricket, so there were calls from everywhere-take it, don't take it. I didn't know who to listen to, but it's something we can learn from. We need to get the communication right for the upcoming games."

Despite the loss, PNG's performance against a formidable West Indies side underscores their progress and potential in international cricket. With the right adjustments and continued determination, PNG looks set to make a significant impact in the T20 World Cup.